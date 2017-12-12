Arctic blast making its way toward the state

Rep. Brian Ohler posted that the storm was still delivering snow to Norfolk around 10:30 a.m. (@BrianOhler)

After another round of winter weather this morning, all eyes are focused on the frigid temperatures we're about to endure.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said temperatures will range from 18 - 28 degrees overnight, but wind chill temps will be in the single digits and lower teens by morning.

As the temps change overnight, there could be some snow showers in parts of the state.

Children will need to bundle up at the bus stop Wednesday morning.

"It is going to be a tough morning at the bus stop with wind chills in the single digits. The cold weather will be with us throughout the day," DePrest said.

Temperatures will only reach the 20s in the Litchfield hills on Wednesday.

Highs will be closer to 30 in the greater Hartford area, and between 30 and 35 along the I-95 corridor, but it'll feel a lot colder.

"Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens tomorrow afternoon. The northwest wind will be quite strong and gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely," DePrest said.

There could be a passing snow shower but most of the day will be dry and partly sunny.

We have another shot at a chance for snow on Thursday, especially along the I-95 corridor.

Snow is less likely in the northern part of the state, but if the storm track shifts to the north then snow would be possible in the Hartford area.

"An ocean storm will develop Friday and Friday night. For now, it looks like the storm will track too far out to sea to have a significant impact on our weather," DePrest said.

He added that there could be a little snow or snow shower later Friday night.

