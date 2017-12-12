Storm system to bring snow, freezing rain, plain rain today

Another round of winter weather is preparing to work its way into Connecticut on Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory is in place for northern Litchfield County until 1 p.m. and Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 10 a.m.

"We're going to be dealing with some morning snow, some freezing rain and plain rain," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Then, everybody goes over to plain rain by about 11 a.m."

Northern Litchfield County, however, may have a tougher time getting rid of that colder air. Therefore, a changeover to rain may not play out like it will for the rest of the state.

Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Futurecast doesn't have the precipitation kicking in until about 8 or 8:30 [a.m.]," Haney said. "By 11 a.m. it's all rain. And you'll see some scattered rain showers throughout the day [Tuesday]."

High temperatures for the day will be in the mid- to upper-30s in Litchfield County to the 40s for the rest of the state. Parts of the shoreline may even see 50 degrees.

Meanwhile, most of Vermont and New Hampshire are bracing for mostly snow.

Before the storm arrives, Haney said he was concerned about potential black ice.

"Regardless of what's coming out of the sky, I'm worried about what's on the ground," Haney said. "Because everything that had an opportunity to melt [Monday] has had an opportunity to refreeze."

Once Tuesday's storm departs, cold air arrives and may touch off some snow squalls later in the day.

"They could add up to a coating to maybe even an inch of snow late [Tuesday] afternoon through [Tuesday] evening as the temperatures start dropping," Haney said.

After that, arctic air arrives and by Wednesday morning, it's expected to bring wind chills into the single digits for most of the state. By noon, they don't budge too much. It'll feel chilly throughout the day, according to Haney.

"By Thursday, the numbers come up into the teens and upper 20s," he said.

Real temps will be in the 30 degree range for both days.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.