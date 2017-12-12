Early Warning Weather tracker keeps an eye on the roads

The Early Warning Weather Tracker headed to Torrington in anticipation of a wintry mix on Tuesday. (WFSB)

As the state gears up for another round of winter weather on Tuesday, Channel 3 is keeping an eye on the road conditions.

Black ice from melting snow is a concern as snow as freezing rain works its way into the state.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker headed north to Torrington to keep an eye on conditions in Litchfield County, where a winter weather advisory will be in place until Tuesday afternoon.

Torrington isn't the only city bracing for potentially slick conditions.

“They have to remember that cars do not operate the same in inclement weather," said Chief Ed Stephens, Wolcott Police Department. "You know if you are on snow, if you are on ice, cars or trucks or not going to stop the same as if it was dry pavement out.”

Stephens said we take things for granted.

"You get used to a nice day and drive to work with no problems, then winter comes and you have slippery roads," he said. "You have to remember these things.”

Check the latest forecast here.

To keep an eye on the traffic situation, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.