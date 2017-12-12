Crews respond to apartment complex fire in Milford

Firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire on High Street in Milford on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex fire in Milford early Tuesday morning.

It's happening on the fifth floor of a unit in the complex on High Street around 4:30 a.m.

“I do know the fire [was] contained to the one apartment with smoke damage to the fifth floor," said battalion chief Anthony Fabrizi, Milford Fire Department. "It’s going to take time to go thru each individual apartment and see how they were impacted."

Fabrizi said he believes the residents evacuated before calling 911.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy smoke in the fifth floor hallway.

There is extensive water damage to the fourth and third floors, Fabrizi said.

One firefighter sustained a minor eye injury, but no residents were hurt. Some did have to be treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but none were transported to the hospital.

Firefighters said the complex's sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained and prevent it from spreading to other units.

The Milford housing officials will help find additional housing for the people who were forced out by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

