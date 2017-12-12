New Britain father faces deportation on Friday

Mariano Cardoso Sr. is expected to be deported on Dec. 15. (WFSB)

A father of three children in New Britain could be deported on Friday.

A rally for Mariano Cardoso Sr. happened Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Cardoso has been ordered to return to Mexico for the second time, this time under President Donald Trump's new immigration restrictions.

He's been living in the U.S. for nearly 30 years and owns a landscaping company that's based out of New Britain.

His family said he's been trying to gain citizenship through his son.

He told Channel 3 in an exclusive interview last month that his initial lawyer made a mistake in his paperwork and he was denied asylum.

He returned to Mexico in 1994 only to come back in 1996.

Records show that he has never been convicted of a crime.

The has drawn the attention of lawmakers like Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“Mariano Cardoso has lived in this country for 27 years, raising his children, working, paying taxes and contributing to his community," Blumenthal said in a statement. "Mariano has already applied for permanent residency through his U.S. citizen son and there is absolutely no reason to break apart this family while he pursues his pathway to citizenship. I have written to ICE urging that they reconsider this unnecessarily cruel action and that they grant Mariano the time he deserves to see his petition through. ICE has rejected my request, but time remains for them to do the right thing. No family should have to suffer such ongoing fear and uncertainty.”

Cardoso's family has been hoping for stays of deportation.

He said he's applied for stays and continues to work on a path toward citizenship, despite being denied this time.

The rally took place at the Hartford federal building.

