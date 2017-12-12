'High risk' arrest warrant served in West Haven

Police in West Haven alerted neighbors that they were serving a "high risk" arrest warrant at an address on Tuesday morning.

They said people may have seen a heavy police presence on Front Avenue. Some officers reportedly had specialized equipment.

A suspect was arrested in connection with illegal weapons and narcotics.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Police said the neighboring area is safe and they expect to vacate the area soon.

They said they'll release more information when it becomes available.

