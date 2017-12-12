New Haven line riders warned to expect delays

Riders of Metro-North's New Haven line were warned on Tuesday morning to expect heavy delays.

Metro-North said delays of between 30 and 40 minutes should be anticipated.

It said the reason was wire damage in the vicinity of Stamford.

UPDATED: New Haven Line Customers should anticipate crowded trains and delays of 30 to 40 minutes due to Wire Damage in the vicinity of Stamford. Please listen for announcements at your station. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 12, 2017

It advised that riders listen for announcements at their stations.

Check for updates on the MTA's website

