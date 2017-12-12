New Haven line riders warned to expect delays - WFSB 3 Connecticut



Riders of Metro-North's New Haven line were warned on Tuesday morning to expect heavy delays.

Metro-North said delays of between 30 and 40 minutes should be anticipated.

It said the reason was wire damage in the vicinity of Stamford.

It advised that riders listen for announcements at their stations.

Check for updates on the MTA's website here.

