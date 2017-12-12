3 arrested for throwing man over Derby/Shelton bridge

Gregory Rottjer, Matthew Dorso and Jennifer Hannum face charges for throwing a person off a bridge in Shelton. (Shelton police)

Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.

Police said they arrested 25-year-old Gregory Rottjer of Derby, 27-year-old Matthew Dorso of Ansonia and 22-year-old Jennifer Hannum of Derby.

Investigators said they learned that Rottjer had an argument with his girlfriend, Hannum, while walking over the bridge.

The victim and his brother tried to see if Hannum was ok and then attempted to walk away.

Rottjer and his friend, Dorso, then started a fight with the victim and his brother, according to police.

During the fight, Rottjer threw the victim over the bridge, police said.

The victim fell 45 feet into icy water.

The victim, who had to be rescued by police, firefighters and EMS personnel, continues to recover from injuries.

Rottjer and Dorso fled the scene with Hannum.

Police said over the course of their investigation, Hannum was found to be untruthful with detectives about what happened.

Rottjer was charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday in Derby.

Dorso was charged with third-degree assault and released on a promise to appear in court.

Hannum was charged with interfering with an officer and released on a $1,000 bond.

Both Dorso and Hannum are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22 in Derby.

