K9 helps find missing 7-year-old in Chester

A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with helping locate a missing 7-year-old in Chester this weekend.

Police said the unidentified child had wandered off from their home in Chester on Sunday afternoon.

K9 Nero and his Connecticut State Police Trooper handler Beauton tracked through a "swampy area" and a body of water near the home to find the child safely.

During the afternoon of Dec.10th Troop F personnel responded to a Chester residence for a report of a 7 y/o that wandered off. Tfc. Beauton & K9 Nero tracked through swamp area, along a body of water to another residence and located the child safely. Great work K9 Nero! pic.twitter.com/d8dzWWKv9y — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 12, 2017

