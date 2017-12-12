K9 helps find missing 7-year-old in Chester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

K9 helps find missing 7-year-old in Chester

K9 Nero helped locate a missing 7-year-old child. (@CT_STATE_POLICE) K9 Nero helped locate a missing 7-year-old child. (@CT_STATE_POLICE)
A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with helping locate a missing 7-year-old in Chester this weekend.

Police said the unidentified child had wandered off from their home in Chester on Sunday afternoon. 

K9 Nero and his Connecticut State Police Trooper handler Beauton tracked through a "swampy area" and a body of water near the home to find the child safely. 

