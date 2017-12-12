3-vehicle crash turns deadly in Chaplin

Life-threatening injuries were reported in a Route 6 crash in Chaplin on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A deadly three-vehicle crash closed road in Chaplin on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said it happened on Route 6 near the Hampton town line around 6:30 a.m.

The area around 359 Hampton Rd. is closed, according to state police.

Entrapment and a life-threatening injury were reported.

However, troopers reported around 11 a.m. that the injury proved to be fatal.

The person was transported to Windham Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An identity has not been released.

There's no word on a cause.

