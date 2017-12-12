Police identified driver killed in Chaplin crash

Life-threatening injuries were reported in a Route 6 crash in Chaplin on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

Police have identified the Willimantic woman who died in a three-vehicle crash in Chaplin near the Hampton town line on Tuesday morning.

Police said 29-year-old Emily Hammond was driving a 2012 Nissan Versa S on Route 6 just east of Piaseczny Drive around 6:30 a.m. Police said the Versa collided with a parked 2005 Suba Forester in the eastbound shoulder.

The Versa spun into the westbound lane where police said it collided with a 2012 Ford Edge Limited, which was heading westbound on Route 6.

Hammond was rushed to Windham Hospital where police said she died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Ford Edge was also transported to Windham Hospital with "minor injuries," police said.

There's no word on a cause of the deadly crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 860-779-4900 ext. 2046.

