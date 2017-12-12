Life-threatening injury reported in Route 6 Chaplin crash

A three-vehicle crash closed road in Chaplin on Tuesday morning.
The Department of Transportation said it happened on Route 6 near the Hampton town line.
Hampton Road is closed, according to state police.
Entrapment and a life-threatening injury were reported.
The person was transported to Windham Hospital.
There's no word on a cause.
For traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
