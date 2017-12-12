Life-threatening injury reported in Route 6 Chaplin crash

Life-threatening injuries were reported in a Route 6 crash in Chaplin on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A three-vehicle crash closed road in Chaplin on Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation said it happened on Route 6 near the Hampton town line.

Hampton Road is closed, according to state police.

Entrapment and a life-threatening injury were reported.

The person was transported to Windham Hospital.

There's no word on a cause.

For traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.