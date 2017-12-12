Driver cited following crash involving school bus in Plainfield

Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >
Don't doubt it: "Man flu" is real, or so says one Canadian researcher who was "tired of being accused of overreacting."
A Newington man accused of murdering his wife has died.
The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.
Another round of winter weather worked its way into Connecticut on Tuesday and will be followed by some chilly air.
A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.
A popular Chinese daredevil died while performing a dramatic stunt on top of a 62-story building, BBC News reports.
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.
A Hartford police sergeant is facing charges after he was accused of taking a police car repeatedly without authorization or permission when he was not working.
A three-vehicle crash closed road in Chaplin on Tuesday morning.
