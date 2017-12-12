Driver cited following crash involving school bus in Plainfield

Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash, which included a school bus, in Plainfield on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Route 14A and Gallup Street around 9 a.m.

Investigators determined that 28-year-old Samantha Thereau of Voluntown was headed west on Academy Hill Road and tried to turn onto Gallup Street.

She struck an oncoming Lexus driven by 66-year-old Linda Gluck.

The collision forced Thereau's Ford Fusion into a Dattco bus that was driven by 48-year-old Maureen DeWolf. DeWolf was stopped at a stop sign at the end of Gallup Street.

Thereau and her two passengers were transported to Backus Hospital in Plainfield for possible minor injuries.

Police said there were children on the bus. Four of them, two of whom are age 5 and the rest are 8 and 9, were also transported to the hospital for possible minor injuries.

Thereau was issued an infraction for failure to grant the right of way at an intersection.

The crash remains under investigation.

