Wallingford carjacking suspect arrested

Jamal Verdejo is accused of carjacking a victim at a shopping plaza in Wallingford. (Wallingford police)

A carjacking suspect was arrested on Tuesday, three months after the crime was reported.

Police said 49-year-old Jamal Verdejo of Meriden pulled a victim out of a car in the Staples Plaza on North Colony Road back on Sept. 11.

According to police, both Verdejo and the victim gave different accounts of how they arrived at the plaza.

What they learned is that Verdejo was in the car before arriving at the plaza despite the two not knowing each other.

While in the parking lot, an argument happened that turned physical, police said.

Afterward, Verdejo left the vehicle, walked to the driver's side, grabbed the victim out of the driver's seat and through the person to the ground.

The victim only suffered minor injuries.

The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was recovered a Meriden about a month later.

Verdejo turned himself in to Wallingford police on Tuesday.

He was charged with robbery by carjacking, second-degree larceny and third-degree assault.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and on the docket to be arraigned in Meriden on Tuesday.

