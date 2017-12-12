DEEP reminds CT residents to recycle their unwanted electronics

State officials have a suggestion on what Connecticut residents can do with their unwanted electronics.

Residents are being reminded to drop off their unwanted computers, monitors, printers and televisions at their local collection center, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The DEEP can then recycle those items through their electronics recycling program.

In 2011, more than 100 million pounds of electronics were recycled through the DEEP’s Electronics Recycling Program. The DEEP said the "manufacturers of electronics are required to finance 100% of the recycling costs." That means there is no charge to towns or residents.

“Many people will be receiving new electronic devices as gifts this holiday season, from televisions to computers, cell phones and tablets and a wide array of other tech gadgets,” DEEP’s E-Waste Program Leader Mark Latham said in a statement on Tuesday. “For those who have outdated electronics, residents are reminded Connecticut state law bans the disposal of electronic devices in the trash. The proper way to dispose of e-waste is via one of the recycling center located across the state or by donating the equipment to a needy charity. Recycling is one the easiest things people can do to help our environment, and this program has helped to keep millions of pounds of e-waste out of our landfills.”

For the locations of the permanent recycling locations, click here.

To learn more about the DEEP’s Electronics Recycling Program, click here.

