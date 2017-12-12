Every year, around this time, there are toy drives for the littlest kids. His Divine Will Fellowship is trying to make sure that teenagers don’t get lost in the shuffle.

Every year, around this time, there are toy drives for the littlest kids. His Divine Will Fellowship is trying to make sure that teenagers don’t get lost in the shuffle.

CT couple collecting gift cards to teens in need

CT couple collecting gift cards to teens in need

New Haven church still needs gift cards for teens

Pastor Brenda and Bishop John Adkins are still in need of help to make sure teens don't go without presents this Christmas.(WFSB file photo)

A Connecticut church still needs donations for its gift card drive.

His Divine Will Fellowship in New Haven is trying to make sure that teenagers don’t get lost in the shuffle this holiday season.

Pastor Brenda Adkins and Bishop John Adkins said they are 100 gift cards short of their goal of 300.

Gift cards and cash donations to buy them can be sent to 330 Munson St., New Haven, CT 06511. Adkins can be reached at 203-802-0747.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 20. John and Brenda Adkins will give out the gift cards along with a Christmas ham on Dec. 23rd.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.