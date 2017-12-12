Police identify man found dead in New London

New London Police are seeking information concerning a shooting on Saturday from this man. (New London Police Dept.)

Police have identified a man who was found dead in a basement in New London on Saturday.

Quvonte Andre Gray, 21, was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside a basement on Orchard Street.

Police said he was a resident of Florida but frequently visited New London for extended periods of time.

On Sunday, police said they were interested in questioning 18-year-old Jamir Johnson, who was seen on surveillance video that was taken from a nearby convenience store.

Police said he’s a person of interest.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-447-1481.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.