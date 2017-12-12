Police identify man stabbed to death in New London

Patrick McInerney was charged with murder after police responded to a stabbing in New London on Sunday night. (New London police)

Police in New London have identified a man who was stabbed to death on Sunday.

Robert Pomerleau, 49, was found having been stabbed to death at a home on Tilley Street, after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they found the victim lying on the steps of the 2nd floor of the address.

He was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested 44-year-old Patrick McInerney, who appeared in court on Monday.

According to police documents, an eyewitness told detectives that McInerney was arguing with the victim. A witness said it escalated into pushing and shoving.

McInerney was charged with murder and remains behind bars.

