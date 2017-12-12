75-year-old woman injured in hit-and-run has died

The hit and run happened in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street (WFSB)

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The hit and run happened in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street around 6:30 a.m. Police said the woman was hit and the vehicle involved fled the scene.

Family members identified the woman as Geraldine Lapio, and said she suffered a broken femur, a broken hip, and a skull fracture.

On Friday evening, family members confirmed that Lapio died on Thursday.

Lapio, according to family, was an independent woman who walks and took the bus everywhere. She was out walking on Tuesday at the corner near her apartment building when she was hit by a car.

Lapio's family says she lived by herself in Nottingham Towers and has spent most of her life in Waterbury.

On Friday, the family issued a statement that said in part "The driver who hit her on Tuesday morning as she was about to begin her daily walking routine visiting people throughout Waterbury needs to come forward and take responsibility for his or her actions."

Neighbors say this isn't the first time someone was hit at this intersection.

“An elderly woman got hit right there at the corner of Cooke and Nottingham and they just ran,” said Alexia Garcia.

She said a similar accident happened about a year ago and something needs to change.

“Sometimes it's really dark out. Sometimes it's raining. The cars, you can tell how the traffic is around here. They pass really fast,” Garcia said.

Anyone with any information on the hit and run is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6921.

