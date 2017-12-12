Family identifies 75-year-old woman seriously injured in hit-and-run

The hit and run happened in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street (WFSB)

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The hit and run happened in the area of Nottingham Terrace and Cooke Street around 6:30 a.m. Police said the woman was hit and the vehicle involved fled the scene.

Family members identified the woman as Geraldine Lapio, and said she suffered a broken femur, a broken hip, and a skull fracture.

She was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where she is in the intensive care unit fighting for her life.

Lapio, according to family, is an independent woman who walks and takes the bus everywhere. She was out walking on Tuesday at the corner near her apartment building when she was hit by a car.

Lapio's family says she lives by herself in Nottingham Towers and has spent most of her life in Waterbury.

In a statement they said, "Not only did this unfortunate event take place as we are preparing for the holidays, but it happened 5 days before her birthday. Our family would appreciate any information that may lead to the person who is responsible being held accountable."

Neighbors say this isn't the first time someone was hit at this intersection.

“An elderly woman got hit right there at the corner of Cooke and Nottingham and they just ran,” said Alexia Garcia.

She said a similar accident happened about a year ago and something needs to change.

“Sometimes it's really dark out. Sometimes it's raining. The cars, you can tell how the traffic is around here. They pass really fast,” Garcia said.

Anyone with any information on the hit and run is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6921.

