TRAFFIC ALERT

Tractor-trailer catches on fire on I-95 southbound in Stonington

A tractor-trailer caught on fire after crash on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Stonington. (@James_Levesque) A tractor-trailer caught on fire after crash on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Stonington. (@James_Levesque)
A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Stonington on Tuesday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said.

The crash was reported near the Exit 92 around 3 p.m. Connecticut State Police said the tractor-trailer drove off the highway and into the woods where the vehicle burst into flames.  

Connecticut State Police said, "minor injuries" were reported in the crash.

The crash/fire is causing delays on I-95 and the right lane was closed as of 3:45 p.m.

