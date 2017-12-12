Tractor-trailer catches on fire on I-95 southbound in Stonington

A tractor-trailer caught on fire after crash on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Stonington. (@James_Levesque)

A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the southbound side of Interstate 95 in Stonington on Tuesday afternoon, Connecticut State Police said.

The crash was reported near the Exit 92 around 3 p.m. Connecticut State Police said the tractor-trailer drove off the highway and into the woods where the vehicle burst into flames.

Connecticut State Police said, "minor injuries" were reported in the crash.

The crash/fire is causing delays on I-95 and the right lane was closed as of 3:45 p.m. To stay ahead of those delays, click here.

#CTtraffic: I95 sb x92 Stonington expect possible lane closures or delays following TT crash w/fire off the road into woods. Minor injuries reported. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 12, 2017

Stay with Eyewitness News on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.