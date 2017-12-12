Man labeled "serial rapist" arrested by police

New London police have a new label for a career criminal. They’re calling 34-year-old Monte Phillip White a “serial rapist,” after detectives used DNA to link him to three attacks.

Monte Phillip White has a long criminal record in many towns, burglary, motor vehicle charges, and now he’s charged with several sexual assaults.

Police from several towns teamed up with New London police and state agencies after DNA came back connecting White to two separate rape cases -- one on Oct. 29 and a second on Nov. 30.

He was charged with three sexual assaults and a home invasion with a weapon during his appearance at Superior Court on Tuesday where he was facing drug charges.

“The victim reported that the suspect entered her home and threatened her with a firearm and sexually assaulted her,” said New London Police Chief Peter Reichard.

Police impounded his late model flat black vinyl wrapped 2 door Mercedes. The car is actually painted burgundy red underneath.

Police believe White and the car may be connected to other sexual assaults and burglaries, including earlier this year in Torrington.

“We also received information from that a similar DNA profile was found in April of 2017 in the city of Torrington, linking Mr. Monte White to that crime also,” Reichard said.

With a long history of criminal activity, from New London, Norwich, Waterford, Bristol and Torrington, city leaders are pleased departments are working together to solve crimes.

“This is a sign that we can overcome crime and we can get these bad people off the streets,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

Police said that the DNA connection was key to solving these rape cases, but fear there are more victims.

