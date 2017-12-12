Waterbury police searching for man who is 'armed' and 'dangerous'

Levar S. Roach is wanted on several charges and is considered to be "armed" and "dangerous." (Waterbury Police Department)

The Waterbury Police Department is looking for a man considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."

Police said 19-year-old Levar S. Roach was wanted on the following charges:

Criminal attempt at murder

Illegal discharge of a firearm

First-degree reckless endangerment

Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit

Police said Roach's last known address was on Ridgewood Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941.

