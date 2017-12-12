Waterbury police searching for man who is 'armed' and 'dangerous - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Waterbury police searching for man who is 'armed' and 'dangerous'

Posted: Updated:
Levar S. Roach is wanted on several charges and is considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."  (Waterbury Police Department) Levar S. Roach is wanted on several charges and is considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."  (Waterbury Police Department)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

The Waterbury Police Department is looking for a man considered to be "armed" and "dangerous." 

Police said 19-year-old Levar S. Roach was wanted on the following charges: 

  • Criminal attempt at murder
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • First-degree reckless endangerment
  • Illegally carrying a pistol without a permit

Police said Roach's last known address was on Ridgewood Street. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.