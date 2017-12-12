Waterbury police searching for man who is 'armed' and 'dangerous'

Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >
Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >
The Hartford City Council unanimously voted in support of the legal and regulated use of cannabis for adults at its meeting on Monday night.More >
The Hartford City Council unanimously voted in support of the legal and regulated use of cannabis for adults at its meeting on Monday night.More >
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Tuesday morning.More >
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Tuesday morning.More >
At least one barn was fully engulfed in flames in North Branford, prompting concerns for nearby animals.More >
At least one barn was fully engulfed in flames in North Branford, prompting concerns for nearby animals.More >
After another round of winter weather this morning, all eyes are focused on the frigid temperatures we're about to endure.More >
After another round of winter weather this morning, all eyes are focused on the frigid temperatures we're about to endure.More >
A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with helping locate a missing 7-year-old in Chester this weekend.More >
A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with helping locate a missing 7-year-old in Chester this weekend.More >
The Waterbury Police Department is looking for a man considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."More >
The Waterbury Police Department is looking for a man considered to be "armed" and "dangerous."More >
New London police have a new label for a career criminal. They’re calling 34-year-old Monte Phillip White a “serial rapist,” after detectives used DNA to link him to three attacks.More >
New London police have a new label for a career criminal. They’re calling 34-year-old Monte Phillip White a “serial rapist,” after detectives used DNA to link him to three attacks.More >
It's going to be a cold and windy day, so grab your winter coat, hats and mittens!More >
It's going to be a cold and windy day, so grab your winter coat, hats and mittens!More >
A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.More >
A southwest Missouri man is charged in the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.More >