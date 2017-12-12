Frigid weather will greet students at CT bus stops tomorrow

It'll be bitterly cold at the bus stop on Wednesday morning (WFSB)

Hats, gloves and heavy jackets are going to be a necessity for any children waiting for the bus in Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Fred Tilden, who is the medical director of the emergency room at Hartford Hospital, said students heading to the bus stop on Wednesday should bundle up.

“It's really just knowing what the temperature is likely to be and having some common sense and dressing accordingly,” Tilden said.

Tilden said staying warm means dressing warmly.

“Layers are great, you can regulate your own body temperature by adjusting,” Tilden said.

Doctors with Hartford Hospital told Channel 3 being exposed to cold temperatures can have its effect on the body. People should listen to their body.

“If your temperature drops below the low 90's, your core body temperature, then you're in trouble,” Tilden said. “And what you might feel is a little lethargic...out of it...that might be a warning.”

But, Tilden said it’s all about being prepared.

“Cold exposure is 100% environmental,” Tilden said. “It is usually the result of people getting caught outside in a sudden cold spell and not being prepared for it.”

