A brutal combo of cold and wind today, the more snow tonight!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As expected, it's a cold and windy day across CT. As of the Noon hour, temperatures ranged from the mid-teens in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-20s along the shoreline. Factoring in a wind, sustained between 15 and 25 mph, wind chill values were in the lower teens and single digits... statewide! As we've seen through the morning, we'll continue the chance for flurries or snow showers scattered around the state during the afternoon hours.

Tonight, after midnight, a clipper will approach and pass just to the south of CT around daybreak Thursday. It will come close enough to produce 1 to 2 inches of snow (perhaps a little more across the coastline). The timing is not good for the morning commute as the snow will make for slick travel. The snow is done by mid-morning with clearing thereafter, as the clipper moves offshore. It will still be cold and breezy, but not *as* windy as today.

We’ll end the week on a quiet but cold note – morning lows in the teens (single digits and lower teens), then warm to near 30.

For the weekend, the snow chance on Saturday looks minimal now (flurries at best). Then Sunday will be dry/storm-free. Next week… we've removed the chance for precip Monday. However, a better chance may come later Tuesday into Wednesday. Regardless, we trend back into the 40s for highs early next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------------

TODAY...

It's a tough morning at the bus stop with wind chills in the single digits. The cold weather will be with us throughout the day. Temperatures will only reach the 20s in the Litchfield Hills this afternoon. Highs will be closer to 30 in the Great Hartford Area. Highs 30-35 are likely along the I-95 corridor. However, it will feel a lot colder than that. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens today. The northwest wind will be quite strong and gusts to 40 mph or higher are likely. There could be a passing snow shower in some locations, but most of the day will be dry with partly sunny skies.

The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s tonight, but the wind will gradually subside. A mainly clear sky in the evening will likely give way to increasing cloudiness right around midnight.

THURSDAY…

A tricky forecast. A storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England and Connecticut looks like it's going to be on the northern fringe of the snow shield tomorrow morning. The latest run of Futurecast, tomorrow's weather today, shows the snow moving into the entire state, not just for the shoreline, so this is a system that we're watching closely. You can expect snow to fall between the hours of 2am and 7am. There could be a coating to an inch or two in parts of the state. This is going to be a quick moving system. Therefore, any morning snow will give way to clearing skies and we should have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. A brisk northwesterly wind will develop and it’ll be cold with highs 28-35.

Tomorrow night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the range of 5-15 across much of the state.

SNOW LESS LIKELY FRIDAY…

An ocean storm will develop Friday and Friday night. For now, it looks like the storm will track too far out to sea to have a significant impact on our weather. During the day Friday, we can expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. At night we could get brushed with a little snow or snow shower activity.

THE WEEKEND…

If we do get any snow Friday night, it will end Saturday morning and overall the weekend is looking pretty good. The sky will become partly sunny Saturday and a gusty northwest wind will develop. Highs will range from 28-35.

Saturday night will be cold thanks to the combination of clear skies and diminishing winds. Temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas.

Sunday looks a little better. High pressure will move offshore and a light southwesterly flow will develop. Temperatures should rise to near 40 degrees over interior portions of the state and into the 40s near the coast. We no longer expect any precipitation. Instead, it should be a nice day with partly sunny skies. This is good news if you have errands to run.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

A light wintry mix is possible Sunday night and early Monday morning, but that moisture could pass to the south of New England. Otherwise, we should be in good shape Monday and most of Tuesday. There is the potential for a wintry mix late Tuesday or Tuesday night. However, temperatures will be easier to take with highs in the 40s both days.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”