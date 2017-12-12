8-year-old boy donates birthday gifts to Wolcott police toy drive

Gabe Kangas decided to donate his birthday presents to the Wolcott Police Dept.'s toy drive (WFSB)

This holiday season children all over Connecticut are getting ready for Santa. But one little boy from Wolcott has found a unique and inspiring way to get into the Christmas spirit.

The Wolcott police toy drive hasn't even officially started yet but its already off to a great start, all because of 8-year-old Gabe Kangas.

He said his friends gave him a lot of toys at his birthday party earlier this month.

But even though Gabe admits he loves all of the presents, he decided to do something you'd probably never expect from an 8-year-old.

He’s donating every single one of his new gifts to help less fortunate children.

“I wanted to donate them cause if kids don't have any toys what would they be able to do,” Kangas said.

He dropped off the toys at the Wolcott Police Department on Tuesday because he wants to help with their annual toy drive which benefits Toys for Tots.

“It feels so good because it's nice to help others like my teacher said if you want to be happy for a lifetime help others,” Kangas said.

As a token of gratitude, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens presented Gabe with some cool gifts from the police department.

Officer Bryan Spiotti, who runs the toy drive, said Gabe’s generosity is inspiring and shows acts of kindness can shape young people.

“It makes me think that this toy drive expands more than people realize because the children start to see the generosity and helping other people is important,” Spiotti said.

His generosity has already impacted many people. The officers are grateful, and his parents are bursting with pride.

“It makes you feel pretty good it makes you feel like you're making the right decisions parenting,” said Gabe’s dad John Cosgrove.

Gabe said what he's excited about is the opportunity to make a few less fortunate kids have a more magical Christmas morning.

“I get kind of happy because I like being helpful and kind,” Gabe said.

If you would like to follow his lead you can donate toys to the Wolcott Police Department's drive this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday in Waterbury at the Brass Mill Commons.

