Hartford city leaders agree on contract with firefighters

It took 18 months but Hartford finally has a contract with city firefighters.

The deal will save the city millions of dollars, and police are now the third union to make concessions.

Hartford is trying to avoid bankruptcy and a financial oversight board will soon be appointed.

This is an important step for Hartford, but the city is still waiting for a deal with four other unions and still faces an uphill battle.

Hartford firefighters and police officers have agreed to millions in concessions.

The givebacks are mainly raises and paying more for health care.

"This is a deal that includes four years of zero wage increases, and also includes significant increases in employee contributions for health, but increases for employee pension and some significant benefit changes,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The police contract will save the city nearly $2 million in the current fiscal year, more than $3.6 million next year, and approximately $4 million in 2020, for a total of more than $17 million over the life of the contract which is six years.

The union that represents professional employees has also reached an agreement.

While the concessions will help, the city still faces tough financial challenges.

Lawmakers approved $43 million in the budget for the city but only with the condition the city agrees to be managed by an oversight board.

That board is being put together right now and is expected to be in place at the beginning of the year.

The board could be in charge for three to five years.

