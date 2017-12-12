Gun buyback event held Saturday in New Haven

New Haven police are working to get guns off the street before they wind up in the hands of criminals.

The department has teamed up with Yale-New Haven Hospital on a gun buyback event this Saturday at the police academy on Sherman Parkway.

Organizers say the guns are collected anonymously, then melted and turned into gardening tools.

"New Haven cops, cops all over the country take reports of stolen firearms on a daily basis, so even if that gun itself is not in the hands of a criminal, it doesn't make it that less likely that that gun could end up in the hands of a criminal,” said New Haven Police Officer David Hartman.

Inmates in New Haven will be taught to assemble the tools, which will be donated to the Board of Education for agricultural programs.

