No injuries reported following North Branford barn fire

Two barns were on fire on Mill and Forest roads in North Branford on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

At least one barn was fully engulfed in flames in North Branford, prompting concerns for nearby animals.

It's happening near Mill and Forest roads on Wednesday morning.

“I clicked on Channel 3 news to see the weather and I see this fire at a barn," said Donna Wade, who lives nearby. "And I’m like, 'oh boy another one.' Now I see North Branford, now I freak out.”

Wade, a retired animal control officer in North Branford, said she grabbed as many leashes as she could find and headed to the address to see if she could help.

Police said they received a call about the fire around 5:45 a.m.

"I’m wondering what animal is screaming or crying or needs me," Wade said. "It’s a horrible feeling.”

However, crews on the scene said her help was not needed.

There were no reports of animals or people being hurt.

“I’m here to help, but they said right now, everything with the animals is okay," Wade said. “And they can always call me back and I’ll come running.”

A cause has yet to be determined.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

