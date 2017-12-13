Police investigate assault to woman near Hartford convenience store

A police investigation in Hartford was a launched overnight after a report that a woman was assaulted.

It happened on Sisson Avenue and West Boulevard near a Sam's Food Store.

State and Hartford police were involved, along with a K9 unit.

A perimeter was set up around the area.

Police said the woman was assaulted and an eyewitness called it in to them.

She was reportedly hit in the head.

Police said they were seeking both the victim and the person who may have been responsible.

Neither were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.

