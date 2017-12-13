Monroe public schools delayed due to icy conditions

Schools in Monroe were delayed on Wednesday morning because of icy roads.

Officials posted a delay of 90 minutes in Channel 3's system.

Tuesday's rain combined with above-freezing temperatures in the wake of the snow from Winter Storm Ali on Saturday were a recipe for black ice when Wednesday's arctic blast arrived.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning were in the 20s overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

