Early morning snow will impact Thursday's commute

First, we dealt with an arctic blast today, and now we're in for some snow to start the day on Thursday.

Wednesday was definitely cold, and the wind didn't make it any better outside.

"Lows this morning were in the teens and lower 20s. Highs this afternoon were only in the 20s, but wind chill temperatures were in the single digits and teens," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Now we're looking at a wintry start to the day on Thursday, as snow moves into the state early.

As a result, Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Day.

DePrest said a "clipper" will bring a light snowfall long before the morning commute gets underway, starting anytime after 2 or 3 a.m.

"It is going to be a cold night, but the brutal wind will gradually subside. Lows tonight will be in the teens and lower 20s," DePrest said.

Thursday's storm is quick, with snow ending from west to east across the state between 8 and 10 a.m.

"Total snow accumulations are expected to range from a coating to 2” with a ratio of 15:1," DePrest said.

The snow will be fluffy and easy to move, but it will likely impact your morning drive.

After the snow clears, it'll be mostly sunny and brisk. Wind gusts to over 30mph are likely during the afternoon, but it won't feel as cold as Wednesday.

Temperatures will range from 28 and 35 degrees.

"Thursday night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the range of 5-15 across much of the state," DePrest said.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s. A storm will move off the coast Friday night, and will stay too far south to have a major impact on the state.

"Some guidance models keep us completely snow-free, while other models brush Connecticut with a light snowfall after midnight," DePrest said.

