Harsh wind chills may be followed by overnight snow

An arctic blast overspread the state on Wednesday and will be followed by a chance for some overnight snow.

People woke up to temperature readings in the teens and 20s, but with wind chills in the single digits.

While a wind advisory is only in place for Massachusetts and Rhode Island, meteorologist Scot Haney said it is windy in Connecticut too.

Sustained winds of 16 mph were recorded at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Groton and Bridgeport had winds of 15 mph.

A gust of 28 mph was recorded in Bridgeport. New Haven had a 24 mph one.

"It's windy and it's cold out there," Haney said. "It'll be windy and cold throughout the day [Wednesday]."

The actual high temperature for the day will be in the 30 degree range.

The other concern on Wednesday was road conditions.

"We do have some refreezing," Haney said. "[Tuesday] we had some precipitation in the state that may not have dried off before the freeze set in. There could be some icy spots out there."

By late Wednesday night, parts of the state could see some snow showers overnight into Thursday morning.

"The models have been wavering back and forth," Haney said. "[They've been] bringing this coastal storm into Connecticut [and] not into Connecticut."

The latest run of Futurecast has snow in the state around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday and starting to clear out by 6 a.m.

"It's short-lived, but it's enough to get in here, coat up the roads and get on out," Haney said. "By the time most of you wake up, the snow will be done and the commute should be ok."

Still, he said the roads could be a little treacherous.

For the rest of the day on Thursday, Haney said it's not going to be as windy as Wednesday but it'll be breezy.

Highs for the day will be in the 30s, but the breeze will make it feel like the 20s.

