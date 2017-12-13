Brutally cold temperatures prompt warning from doctors

With the arrival of arctic air on Wednesday comes the safety warnings from the experts.

Temperatures in the morning were in the teens and 20s, but wind chills made it feel like they were in the single digits.

People venturing out to work and school were urged to warmly dress.

Doctors urged people to dress in light layers to help regulate body temperature.

They said similar to summer heat, people should make sure they listen to what their bodies are telling them.

“If your temperature drops below the low 90s, your core body temperature, then you're in trouble and what you might feel is a little lethargic, out of it," said Dr. Fred Tilden, medical director of ER, Hartford Hospital. "That might be a warning.”

The cold isn't the only worry on Wednesday.

Black ice is also a concern, especially on bridges and highway ramps.

