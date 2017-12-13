Connecticut cities among nation's 'neediest'

Two Connecticut cities made a list of the country's neediest.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com listed New Haven and Bridgeport on the list.

It compared more than 180 U.S. cities among 25 economic factors such as child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates.

New Haven's rank was 52. Its economic well-being rank was 27 and its health and safety rank was 122.

Bridgeport came in at 70 with an economic well-being rank of 50 and a health and safety rank of 109.

Up at the top of the list were Detroit, Cleveland and Newark.

WalletHub cited Feeding America in that food security plagues every U.S. county with more than 41 million people lacking access to adequate food. It said more than 12.7 percent of the population lives in poverty.

Read WalletHub's complete results here.

