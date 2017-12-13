North Haven police warn of car burglaries - WFSB 3 Connecticut

North Haven police warn of car burglaries

North Haven police (WFSB file photo) North Haven police (WFSB file photo)
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

With each wave of vehicle burglaries, police find themselves once again reminding people to lock their cars.

North Haven police said that since Wednesday night, 11 unlocked vehicles were burglarized.

They said thieves have been targeting vehicles in a number of neighborhoods.

They listed the following streets:

  • Oakwood Drive
  • Kimberly Circle
  • Elliot Court
  • Blossom Drive
  • Bassett Road
  • Quinnipiac Avenue
  • Allen Road
  • Fitch Street
  • Bowling Green Drive
  • Nancy Lane

North Haven police urged people to remind their friends and neighbors to lock their vehicles.

There's no word on any suspects.

