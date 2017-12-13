North Haven police warn of car burglaries

With each wave of vehicle burglaries, police find themselves once again reminding people to lock their cars.

North Haven police said that since Wednesday night, 11 unlocked vehicles were burglarized.

They said thieves have been targeting vehicles in a number of neighborhoods.

They listed the following streets:

Oakwood Drive

Kimberly Circle

Elliot Court

Blossom Drive

Bassett Road

Quinnipiac Avenue

Allen Road

Fitch Street

Bowling Green Drive

Nancy Lane

North Haven police urged people to remind their friends and neighbors to lock their vehicles.

There's no word on any suspects.

