Naugatuck man arrested for firing a shot following argument

A man from Naugatuck faces charges for firing a gun in the wake of an argument.

Jason Braz, 29, was arrested on Monday.

Police said they were called shortly after 3:15 a.m. for a report about a possible gunshot.

They said they learned that it stemmed from a home.

Braz was involved in an argument with someone. The argument turned into a physical altercation, police said.

Family members had to intervene and separate Braz from the victim.

However, police said Braz took out a gun and fired a shot as the victim was driving away from the home.

Braz was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace, threatening, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of drugs or alcohol and third-degree assault.

He appeared in court on Monday and was held on a $50,000 bond.

