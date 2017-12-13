Woman accused of snatching conservative speaker's speech at UConn faces judge

Catherine Gregory faces larceny and other charges for taking conservative speaker Lucian Wintrich's notes during a speech at UConn. (UConn police)

A judge continued the case for a student adviser at a community college accused of snatching a conservative speaker's speech and igniting chaos on the University of Connecticut campus on Wednesday.

Catherine Gregory, an employee of Quinebaug Valley Community College, was arrested on Sunday following the incident involving Lucian Wintrich on Nov. 28.

Wintrich, the White House correspondent for The Gateway Pundit, was invited to speak on the campus by the UConn college Republicans. During the speech, entitled "It's ok to be white," Gregory took Wintrich's notes from a podium before heading toward the back of the room, according to police.

The incident was caught on camera. When Wintrich realized what happened, he went after her. The following struggle resulted in Gregory falling to the ground.

The incident also sparked some unrest on the UConn campus that resulted in vandalism.

Gregory faces sixth-degree larceny, criminal attempt, and disorderly conduct charges, according to UConn police.

"I just want to thank everyone really from around the world for their support and solidarity in the struggle against racism and fascism," Gregory said outside of the courtroom.

She was arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday morning. Gregory, who did not enter a plea, had her case was continued to Jan. 9.

Wintrich was initially charged with breach of peace. However, the state dropped the case against him on Monday.

