School in New Haven evacuated briefly after gas leak this morning

One school in New Haven was evacuated for a brief period of time on Wednesday morning after a gas leak outside the building.
Students, teachers, and staff were evacuated from Wilbur Cross High School on Mitchell Drive around 10:30 a.m.
New Haven Public Schools spokesman said a "valve connecting to outside line had a leak."
Facilities at Wilbur Cross High School and the New Haven Fire Department were able to isolate the issue and resolve it.
After the school "instituted the proper protocol for evacuation," students were allowed back into the building. The academic day resumed on a normal schedule.
There were no reports of injuries.
