QU takes away award given to Charlie Rose

Charlie Rose's co-hosts on "CBS This Morning" sharply condemned their suspended colleague Tuesday after the airing of sexual misconduct allegations.

CBS co-hosts on Charlie Rose: not the man I know

The morning show where Charlie Rose worked until being fired Tuesday is reporting that two women at CBS News claim that Rose grabbed them inappropriately.

The morning show where Charlie Rose worked until being fired Tuesday is reporting that two women at CBS News claim that Rose grabbed them inappropriately. (AP File Photo)

New allegations against Rose emerge from women at CBS News

A university in Connecticut will no longer have an award named in honor of a former CBS This Morning newscaster.

Last month, several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by news personality Charlie Rose. Following the allegations, CBS News and PBS both terminated their contracts with Rose.

Rose received the "Fred Friendly First Amendment Award" from Quinnipiac University in June 2016. The award is given out by Quinnipiac's School of Communications. Rose was its 23rd recipient, according to Quinnipiac officials.

On Wednesday, QU said they have revoked the award.

"Based on recent reports of inappropriate workplace behavior, clearly inconsistent with our institutional values, the university will no longer have Charlie Rose’s name associated with our university and our Fred Friendly First Amendment Award," QU President John L Lahey said in a statement on Wednesday.

