12.13.17 Portobello Mushroom with Goats Cheese on Plantain

Portobello Mushroom with Goats Cheese on Plantain

From Carole Peck at the Good News Restaurant & Bar

Ingredients:

½ c. pure or virgin olive oil

2 c. mayonnaise (homemade preferable)

4 large or 6 medium Portobello mushrooms, stems removed and brushed clean

4 very ripe plantains unpeeled

4 oz. parmesan or romano cheese grated

12 oz. fresh goats cheese, portioned in 1.5 oz. balls

3 tsp. chopped garlic

½ c. chopped flat parsley

½ c. shredded basil leaves (optional)

coarse salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Pour ¼ cup of the oil onto a rimmed baking sheet. Lay the mushrooms on top, gill side down, sprinkle with salt & pepper, 2 tsp. garlic, and the remaining ¼ cup of oil. Roast in the oven approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool in the pan. Cut the mushrooms into small dice and set aside.

For plantains, choose ripe yellow to browning plantains and roast unpeeled on a sheetpan in a 400ºF oven till they pop at the ends. Remove from the oven and let cool, peel and cut in half across and split lengthwise to make 8 portions and set aside.

Place mayonnaise in a mixing bowl, add the remaining garlic, parmesan cheese, parsley and basil and mix well then fold in the diced mushrooms.

Place the plantains on a baking sheet, smash the goats cheese and place on the plantains. Cover with a substantial amount of mushroom mix. Return to the oven and cook for 5 minutes until warm and delicious.

Remove from the oven and serve perhaps on roasted red pepper and lettuce.

Enjoy!

For Mayonnaise

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients:

2 egg yolk

2 tbs. Lemon juice or good white vinegar

2 c. vegetable oil or pure olive oil

coarse salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

2-4 tbs. cold water (optional)

Instructions:

Food process or blend the egg yolk combined with the lemon juice or vinegar. With the motor running add the oil in a slow, steady stream and process until the mayonnaise is thick and emulsified. Correct the seasoning with the salt and pepper. If the mayonnaise is too thick, whisk in a few drops of water to thin it.

Note: Quality farm-fresh eggs make a big difference in flavor. Homemade mayonnaise will keep refrigerated at least 10 days.