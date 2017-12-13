Tolland homeowner pulls gun on man suspected of burglarizing his home

A homeowner arrived home to find burglars in the driveway, according to state police.

Troopers said that on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m., they responded to a home on Peter Green Road in Tolland.

The victim told them that he found a dark-colored pickup truck, with a possible extended cab, parked in his driveway and backed up near his garage.

A woman was in the passenger seat and told the victim that they were there "asking for directions" from a neighbor.

A man emerged from behind them and ran at the victim with something in his hand.

At that point, troopers said the victim pulled out a legally-owned handgun and fired at the man.

The man got into the pickup and fled the area.

No one was hurt.

The male suspect was described as wearing a "work-type" shirt with reflective markings, a baseball-style hat, camouflage pants and work boots.

The truck looked like a late-model Dodge pickup with four doors. It had a large plastic barrel in the pickup bed.

State police checked out the home and found the rear kitchen sliding glass door to be smashed.

There's no word on if anything was taken.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.