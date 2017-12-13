Bethel police arrest NY woman for drunk driving a stolen car

Rebecca Abad Ramirez was arrested in Bethel for drunk driving a stolen vehicle, police said. (Bethel police)

A Brooklyn, NY woman faces larceny and drunk driving charges after Bethel police said they found her swerving on a road and striking the shoulder.

Rebecca Abad Ramirez, 31, was found to be driving a stolen car and under the influence, police said.

They were called to Route 58 in the area of Walnut Hill and Plumtrees roads just before 9 a.m. on Monday for a report of an erratic driver.

A responding officer observed that the vehicle, a Toyota, had heavy front, side and rear damage.

The officer activated his lights and siren, but the driver refused to pull over and slowly continued on the road for about a mile. The driver crossed the center lane multiple times and struck the right shoulder twice.

The driver finally stopped on Walnut Hill Road near Old Shelter Rock Road.

She identified herself as Rebecca Abad but could not provide identification.

Her full name was later verified as Rebecca Abad Ramirez.

Ramirez failed a standard field sobriety test, according to police.

She was arrested at that point.

Bridgeport police reported that the vehicle Ramirez had been driving was reported stolen from their city about an hour before she was stopped by police in Bethel.

Ramirez was unable to post her $5,000 bond and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

