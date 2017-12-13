Man with medical issue rams police cruiser, ambulance in stolen vehicle

Aaron Rugar is being sought for ramming a police cruiser and ambulance with a stolen vehicle in Berlin. (Berlin police)

A man being helped by emergency personnel for a medical issue was found to be in a stolen vehicle, so he fled by ramming a police cruiser and an ambulance.

Police said Aaron Rugar was being treated for the medical issue when the discovery about the stolen vehicle was made.

When officers asked Rugar to get out of the car, they said he decided to ram the cruiser to push it out of the way. He then hit the ambulance as he sped away.

They said he's on the loose in the gray 2007 Toyota Rav 4 with Connecticut registration 303WAM.

Anyone with information about Rugar's whereabouts is asked to contact Berlin police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.