Governor releases options for state budget deficit mitigation

Connecticut's comptroller said on Friday that the state is projected to end the 2017-2018 fiscal year more than $200 million in the hole.

The governor sent a letter to the leaders of both the House and Senate with a “menu of choices” for them to review to help resolve the about $208 million current year deficit.

Earlier this month, Connecticut's comptroller Kevin Lembo stated that the state is projected to end the 2017-2018 fiscal year more than $200 million in the hole. Lembo released a budget deficit projection of $208 million on Dec. 1.

Lembo said since it's more than 1 percent of net appropriations in the state's main spending account that's the threshold requiring Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to issue his mid-year plan.

In a letter from the governor, he stated that "the menu of choices" included the following:

both expenditure reductions and revenue options that total almost $303 million, thereby providing legislators with flexibility to consider selecting among the various measures to arrive at a balanced budget.

Alternatively, legislators could take all of the options to put the budget almost $95 million in projected surplus.

“I understand that these options will be almost universally objectionable and that there is little appetite among you or your members for making such adjustments to your budget,” Malloy said in the letter. “In fact, I agree these changes are difficult and that in better economic times, with a balanced budget, none of us would put them on the table for consideration. However, I have a clear statutory obligation to provide you with a plan to mitigate the deficit. Moreover, I believe we do a disservice to the public when we defer necessary steps and fail to take decisive action, ultimately making the cost to taxpayers and damage to government services even more severe.”

To read the full letter by Malloy, click here.

“Democrats and Republicans have already proven that we can work together to find bipartisan solutions - including cuts and revenues - to address Connecticut’s budget. I appreciate the work of the administration in developing a plan to bring the budget back into balance. It is important that in the coming days leaders from both parties review the proposal and once again work together to find a responsible bipartisan solution," Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Pro Tempore Len Fasano said in the letter to Gov. Dannel Malloy on Tuesday about a possible Special Session.

"Although I fervently believe that the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate can call us into Special Session as provided for in C.G.S. 2-7, the Democratic leadership does not believe they have that authority," Fasano said.

However, Fasano said a Special Session called for the two following methodologies:

by acting as Governor

a petition signed by 51% of the members of the House and 51% of the members of the Senate

Fasano went on to say if a petition is submitted, the Secretary of the State must schedule Special Session between 10 – 15 days after receiving the required number of signatures.

On Wednesday, Fasano said he has the options on deficit mitigation from the governor and is reviewing the options.

“At first look, a nearly $200 million tax increase is a nonstarter for our state. Connecticut is suffering deficits due to a sluggish economy created by years of historic tax increases passed by Gov. Malloy and Democrat lawmakers without any thought for how these taxes would hurt our state in the long run. I have serious concerns about many aspects of the governor’s menu of options, but I will continue to review the full list of choices in detail and look forward to meeting with fellow legislators to outline an appropriate course of action," Fasano said in a statement on Wednesday.

The four caucuses are expected to meet this week and have the required number of signatures, according to Fasano's letter. He asked the governor to call for a Special Session on Dec. 19.

"However, it seems more prudent and expeditious if you were to call us into Special Session on December 19, 2017, a date Republicans and Democrats have agreed to, we can quickly fix the MSP and “do the jobs [we] were elected to do.” As far as fixing the deficit, once we receive your Deficit Mitigation Plan and have the opportunity to review the same in detail, I believe Republicans, Democrats and your office can sit down together, again, and figure out a solution to that deficit. However, the pressing issue now before us is the MSP and, since we all agree it needs to be fixed, it seems eminently logical for you to use your power and call us into Special Session and bring relief to seniors who are very anxious about the issue," Fasano said in the letter.

To read the full letter by Fasano, click here.

