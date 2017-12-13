Troopers investigate bomb threat at power plant in Oxford

State police said they were called to investigate a bomb threat at a power plant in Oxford.

Troopers said the phoned-in threat was made to the Towantic Power Company on Wednesday morning.

The plant is located on Woodruff Hill Road.

The state police bomb squad assisted.

Nothing was found and the scene has since been cleared.

There's no word on a suspect.

