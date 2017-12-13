UPS employee accused of snatching packages in North Haven

California is moving closer to charging drivers for every mile they drive.More >
California is moving closer to charging drivers for every mile they drive.More >
The Hartford City Council unanimously voted in support of the legal and regulated use of cannabis for adults at its meeting on Monday night.More >
The Hartford City Council unanimously voted in support of the legal and regulated use of cannabis for adults at its meeting on Monday night.More >
Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >
Three people face charges after Shelton police said they threw a man off the Shelton/Derby Bridge on Thanksgiving morning.More >
A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with helping locate a missing 7-year-old in Chester this weekend.More >
A Connecticut State Police K9 is being credited with helping locate a missing 7-year-old in Chester this weekend.More >
An arctic blast overspread the state on Wednesday and will be followed by a chance for some early morning snow.More >
An arctic blast overspread the state on Wednesday and will be followed by a chance for some early morning snow.More >
A Torrington woman faces animal abuse charges after investigators found her to be living with 21 cats, 3 live dogs and 3 dead dogs in a cluttered home.More >
A Torrington woman faces animal abuse charges after investigators found her to be living with 21 cats, 3 live dogs and 3 dead dogs in a cluttered home.More >
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Tuesday morning.More >
Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that sent a 75-year-old woman to the hospital on Tuesday morning.More >
New London police have a new label for a career criminal. They’re calling 34-year-old Monte Phillip White a “serial rapist,” after detectives used DNA to link him to three attacks.More >
New London police have a new label for a career criminal. They’re calling 34-year-old Monte Phillip White a “serial rapist,” after detectives used DNA to link him to three attacks.More >
A man being helped by emergency personnel for a medical issue was found to be in a stolen vehicle, so he fled by ramming a police cruiser and an ambulance.More >
A man being helped by emergency personnel for a medical issue was found to be in a stolen vehicle, so he fled by ramming a police cruiser and an ambulance.More >
At least one barn was fully engulfed in flames in North Branford, prompting concerns for nearby cattle.More >
At least one barn was fully engulfed in flames in North Branford, prompting concerns for nearby cattle.More >