UPS employee accused of snatching packages in North Haven

A temporary holiday employee for UPS is accused of stealing packages in North Haven.

According to North Haven police, Quintell Suggs was seen on Monday by a victim taking a package out of a mailbox on Giles Avenue.

He was delivering another package at the time.

Suggs then opened the stolen package and removed a video game.

Police said the victim confronted Suggs, who denied taking anything.

When they arrived, they found the video game on him and returned it to the victim.

Police said the case wasn't the first theft Suggs committed that day.

They said he took a $150 Bose speaker from the desk of a Republic Drive business beforehand.

The speaker was found in the glove compartment of Suggs' UPS truck.

Police said they also learned that Suggs had failed to appear in court for a motor vehicle violation.

They said Suggs was hired two days before the alleged thefts.

Suggs, a New Haven resident, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of sixth-degree larceny.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Wednesday.

