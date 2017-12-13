Bullet found at Derby High School causes lockdown

Derby High School was placed in “Code Yellow” lockdown on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Derby High School was placed in “Code Yellow” lockdown after a bullet was found in the building on Wednesday morning.

A small caliber bullet was found by a student and brought it to the attention of school staff around 11:30 a.m. The staff immediately called the police after the .22 caliber bullet was located.

The superintendent's office said the “Code Yellow” was a precaution due to a police investigation. As part of the “Code Yellow," themovement inside the building was limited during the lockdown.

Police stressed that this incident is "not an active situation." There is no threat to the school or the public.

The high school dismisses at 1:55 pm. However, the students were not dismissed at that time due to the lockdown. When dismissed, the extra police presence was at the school.

Officers did a sweep of the building with additional resources. Members of the state police explosives unit were called to the scene.

The police and school staff continue to investigate the incident.

