Family pleads for help after service dog disappears

The family believes their service dog was stolen out of their yard (WFSB)

A 9-year-old Pomeranian service dog is missing in Plainfield.

The family says the dog vanished into thin air, and they’re only asking one thing this holiday -- bring “Sissy” home.

Dawn Staples is at a loss. Her 9-year-old Pomeranian is missing. She disappeared from the enclosed fenced yard last Friday.

But Sissy isn’t just her best friend, she’s her licensed service dog that comforts her.

“Today’s the first day I haven’t cried, constantly,” Dawn Staples said. “She is my service dog as well as my baby. She means the world to me and I’m so lost without her being here.”

Her husband Chuck had let Sissy, along with their other two dogs Buddy and Benny, out around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, for just a few minutes.

“I was inside maybe 3 minutes tops, when I started hearing Sissy barking. It was about a minute or less before I got to the door to let her in and she was gone,” Chuck Staples said.

He said he scoured the yard, the neighborhood, and by Saturday plastered the town with posters.

Meanwhile, Plainfield police said they don’t believe the pet was stolen.

The family said it’s weird, and not like Sissy to just walk off.

“She has never left the yard without one of us being with her,” Chuck said.

Anyone with information can contact the family at 860-207-4077, 860-617-8029, or 910-445-6419.

